Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.13% of Gentherm worth $57,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

