Gerardo Scheufler Sells 3,768 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.04. 1,075,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,616. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

