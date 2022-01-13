Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of GBCI opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

