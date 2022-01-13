Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -490.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

LAND opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.58. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $271,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

