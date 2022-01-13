Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.24. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 107,468 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,037,000. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.