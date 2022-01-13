Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,263.35

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,263.35 ($17.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,164 ($15.80). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,182 ($16.04), with a volume of 230,326 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFTU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.24) to GBX 1,325 ($17.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.94).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,225 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,263.95.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.