Grandview Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,837.91. 44,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,721.55 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,911.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,816.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,210.45.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $397,211,370. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.