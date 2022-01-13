Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 328 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.71. The company had a trading volume of 102,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,287. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.80. The company has a market capitalization of $368.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.30.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

