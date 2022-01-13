GravityCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $21,150.47 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $21,150.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00061403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00077374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.43 or 0.07614243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.62 or 0.99767013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068727 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,907,929 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

