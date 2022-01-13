Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 750 ($10.18) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.69) to GBX 700 ($9.50) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 733.78 ($9.96).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

LON GPOR opened at GBX 748 ($10.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 126.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 732.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 747.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 607 ($8.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.50 ($11.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.