GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

