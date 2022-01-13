GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $863.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 112.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

