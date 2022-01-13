GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 27.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $863.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 112.77%.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
