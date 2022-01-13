Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 4,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 41,480 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $55.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $719,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

