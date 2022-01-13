Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Plans Annual Dividend of $4.37

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 4.3737 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a payout ratio of 108.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.6%.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

