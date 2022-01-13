Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.56

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and traded as high as $33.78. Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 18,940 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.