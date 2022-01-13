Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 2,258 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $949,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 18.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.