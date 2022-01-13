Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $127.80 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

