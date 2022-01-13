Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.51 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Portman Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

