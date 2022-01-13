Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,559.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,569.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,511.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

