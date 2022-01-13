Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

