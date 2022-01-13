Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

