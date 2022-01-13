Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,509 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.