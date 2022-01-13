Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.20

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.20 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 55845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

About Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

