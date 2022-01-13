Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme's sole marketed product, Hylenex does not generate significant revenues. The company is dependent on its collaboration partners for the majority of its revenues. The termination of collaborations or any setback to partnered drug development or commercialization will significantly impact future revenues. Moreover, competition is rising for marketed partnered drugs. Failure and discontinuation of PEGPH20 development in 2019 was a major setback. However, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Halozyme’s collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology are encouraging as they comprise a few blockbuster drugs, which can generate significant royalties.FDA and European approvals for subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

