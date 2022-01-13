Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $139.27 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,806 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.80% of Pool worth $139,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $507.83. 1,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,493. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.06. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

