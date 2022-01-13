Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $57.17 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $57,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 6,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,483,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 619,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,982,166. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $231.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

