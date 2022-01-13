Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $73.83 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $73,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

XYL traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.75. 5,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

