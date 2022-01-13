Hansa Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HAN)

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HAN stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.40. Hansa Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 193.92 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 248 ($3.37). The stock has a market cap of £259.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

Hansa Trust Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

