Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.30. 731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $676.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

