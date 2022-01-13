Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HROW. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Barclays PLC raised its position in Harrow Health by 119.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

