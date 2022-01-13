Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG) were down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 316,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 195,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of C$6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13.

Harvest Gold Company Profile (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that covers an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.