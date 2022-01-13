Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.43

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.43 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.53), with a volume of 145919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.50) to GBX 197 ($2.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 177.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.32.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

