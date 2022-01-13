Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98. 515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $513.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.19 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

