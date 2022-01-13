HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 489.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2,208.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

