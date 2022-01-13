HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Gap Down to $81.01

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.01, but opened at $71.01. HCI Group shares last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 2,092 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.13 million, a PE ratio of 123.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HCI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.