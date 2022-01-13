Head-To-Head Analysis: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) & Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euro Tech has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Euro Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.70 billion 3.47 $121.30 million $4.85 43.33 Euro Tech $13.36 million 1.03 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Euro Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Euro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.0% of Euro Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Euro Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 4 4 0 2.20 Euro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus price target of $219.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Euro Tech.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Euro Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 6.65% 24.99% 11.36% Euro Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Euro Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co. Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment. The Engineering segment involves in water and waste-water treatment engineering and air pollution control business through Pact-Yixing, the firm’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

