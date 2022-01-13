Head to Head Comparison: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) versus Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Able Energy and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 9 0 2.50

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $26.15, suggesting a potential upside of 37.72%.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness 2.30% 8.27% 2.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Able Energy and Petco Health and Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.87 -$26.48 million $0.48 39.56

Able Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Able Energy on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

