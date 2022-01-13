Head-To-Head Comparison: Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Fuel Green and China Carbon Graphite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fusion Fuel Green currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.38%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and China Carbon Graphite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 4.99 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

China Carbon Graphite Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A China Carbon Graphite Group -178.00% N/A -147.90%

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

