Head to Head Review: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) & UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and UMeWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $312.63 million 14.44 $45.59 million $1.24 101.25 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SPS Commerce and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $174.57, indicating a potential upside of 39.05%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats UMeWorld on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

