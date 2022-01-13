Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCAT. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,532 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 589,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.