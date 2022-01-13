Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Chubb worth $64,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $197.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.94.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.