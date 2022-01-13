Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $49.57 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $49,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.64.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

