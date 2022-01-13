Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $74.63 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $74,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.93.

NASDAQ COST opened at $525.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.