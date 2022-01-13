Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $86.55 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Public Storage worth $86,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after purchasing an additional 233,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

NYSE PSA opened at $367.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.88. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $218.58 and a 52-week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

