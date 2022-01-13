Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,717,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $100,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a PE ratio of 220.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

