Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $54,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

