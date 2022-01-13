Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,938 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

