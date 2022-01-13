Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

HCSG stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

