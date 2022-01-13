Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

NYSE HTA opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.