HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,307,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,845,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

HQY opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.